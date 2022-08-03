Defense Army serviceman killed by Azerbaijani UAV - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that around 3:00 p.m. today the Azerbaijani units used combat UAVs in the northwestern section of the line of contact.

“One serviceman of the Defense Army has received a fatal wound. Other 8 servicemen received injuries of different degrees,” the news release reads.

 

Artsakh police reported that Shushi-Berdzor-Goris interstate highway is open and works without interruption.

