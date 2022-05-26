Artsakh president speaks about meeting with Armenia’s PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan that “no one can, nor is going to sign any document behind the back of the people of Armenia and Artsakh”.

The staff of the Artsakh President reports that Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council on May 25 to meet the request of the political parties represented in the parliament.

“He stressed that the wording in the statement of President of the European Council Charles Michel about ensuring the “rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population of Karabakh” is highly unacceptable for the people and authorities of Artsakh, noting that it does not reflect the demands and aspirations of the Artsakh Armenians, based on the right of peoples to self-determination, which have been clearly formulated for the international community over the past thirty years.

President Harutyunyan said, he had a chance to meet with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discuss the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting held in Brussels on May 22, and in this context he would like to affirm once again, that the exclusive right of determining the fate and status of Artsakh belongs to the people and authorities of Artsakh. The Artsakh President said Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that no one can, nor is going to sign any document behind the back of the people of Armenia and Artsakh. If there is a concrete proposal for concrete solutions, it will be discussed with the Artsakh authorities, and the public will be informed properly,” the news release reads.