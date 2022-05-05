Ilham Aliyev visits Shushi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Shushi today.
“As part of his visit to the Karabakh region of the country, Ilham Aliyev got familiarized with the capital repair of the administrative building in the town of Shusha. The head of state also got acquainted with the pace of construction of a conference hall in Shusha,” the Azerbaijani media outlets reported.
