Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will pay a visit to South Caucasus in the near future, French Co-Chair Stéphane Visconti has told Mediamax today.

He just returned from the Ministerial Eastern Partnership Council that took place in Luxemburg with the participation of the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Stéphane Visconti said.

“We will effectively come to the region very soon, but the exact dates and times of meetings will be officially announced by the two capitals,” said Visconti.

According to him, the co-chairs will hold discussions on assessment of the situation on the ground and intensification of the peace negotiation, and that “comprises the follow-up of Armenian Prime Minister and Azerbaijani President’s meeting in Dushanbe”.