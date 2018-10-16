Armenian FM: Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting “rendered good dynamics”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister and President of Azerbaijan "rendered good dynamics”, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting in Luxembourg on October 15.

Mnatsakanyan also touched on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying:

“On Nagorno-Karabakh, I do agree with my colleague Elmar about the good dynamics in meetings. We had two opportunities to meet in these past five months. There was a good meeting between my Prime Minister and President of Azerbaijan, which rendered good dynamics, and we are keen to build on this.

The elections in Armenia, of course, are going to happen soon, possibly in December. At the same time, an equally important priority concerns sustaining focus on establishing and promoting an environment conducive to peace, which includes many things – confidence building measures, including the implementation of previous agreements on this, risk reduction measures against escalation.

We need to focus on genuine efforts to prepare the populations for peace on all sides of the conflict. Much important priority is abandoning bellicose rhetoric and hate speech.

Status and security of Nagorno-Karabakh are our top priorities. Nagorno-Karabakh is a party with the decisive voice in the peace settlement and should have a more immediate engagement. And we are talking about this of course.”