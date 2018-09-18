Armenian FM: We need to avoid disaster in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today that “it is necessary to avoid the situation, which can result in a regional disaster”.
“We have precisely remarked that both Armenia and Artsakh are able to protect their borders, but this isn’t our goal. We should avoid crises by all means, avoid the situation which can result in a regional disaster. No one will neither win nor lose in this situation. This should be clearly understood. This inacceptable and condemnable outcome will seriously hinder the settlement process,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told in a briefing with Artsakh media.
Touching upon the upcoming meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that the details will be available for everyone in accordance with the agreed order.
