European Parliament members ready to support Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation, led by Member of the European Parliament Martin Sonneborn, had a number of meetings in Artsakh today.

At the meeting with Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Ashot Ghulyan, Martin Sonneborn noted that they are defenders of people’s right to self-determination, so they are ready to support Artsakh.



According to Ashot Ghulyan, visits in this format expand the friendship between Artsakh and Germany and the whole European Union, as well as create an opportunity to better inform the international community about the real picture in the country.



He attached importance to the necessity of starting institutional relations with the European structures.



At the meeting with Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, MEPs discussed a number of issues on EU-Artsakh cooperation, aimed at further strengthening of democratic institutions.