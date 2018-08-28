Armenian PM and Artsakh President discuss situation on border

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan had a meeting on August 26 at Artsakh Defense Ministry.

According to Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh President, the sides discussed issues of steady enhancement of the Defense Army’s defense capability, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, as well as the current situation along the borders.

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh Davit Tonoyan and Levon Mnatsakanyan also partook in the meeting