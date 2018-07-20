Armenian PM is sure Russia can prevent new Karabakh war

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said today that “Russia is capable of preventing new military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone”.

“I do not believe that Russia will overlook that capability and decide not to use its influence to prevent provocations from Azerbaijan,” said Pashinyan.



Touching on current situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, Nikol Pashinyan has said that the amount of ceasefire violations may differ each day, but “the military-political tension remains strong”.