Azerbaijan shoots down a drone at border with Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 11:20 today, Azerbaijani armed forces shot down an Artsakh Defense Army UAV in the southeast sector of the Line of Contact.

“Although Azerbaijan is trying to hinder the flights of Armenian drones, which have important defensive purpose, Artsakh army command is determined to carry on the regular drone activities and deter the adversary in air and on land the same as usual,” said the Artsakh Defense Army.