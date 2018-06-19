Artsakh President sends a thank-you letter to Pashinyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has addressed a letter of appreciation to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The letter reads:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for accepting the invitation to visit Artsakh on June 16-17.

I also wish to thank you for the position you have voiced during our meeting, which is that you welcome and value Artsakh President’s readiness to make real, substantive changes and you support unconditionally your Artsakh colleagues and the head of the state in that process, and that we have the full support of the Armenian Government in the policy we have chosen.

I would like to emphasize that the authorities of Artsakh and I stand beside the strengthening of democracy and rule of law in Armenia and your principled policy aimed at restoration of the full-fledged negotiation format in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement.

I am certain that close cooperation between two Armenian republics will expand to the glory of our homeland and people.”