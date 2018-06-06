Artsakh State Minister turns in resignation letter

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan has handed in a resignation letter to President Bako Sahakyan today.

The official statement indicates that Mr Harutyunyan will reveal the reason for his decision to resign at a press conference scheduled for 15:00 today.

Arayik Harutyunyan has served as State Minister since 25 September 2017. Until then, he was the country’s Prime Minister (since 2007).