Artsakh State Minister turns in resignation letter

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan has handed in a resignation letter to President Bako Sahakyan today.
The official statement indicates that Mr Harutyunyan will reveal the reason for his decision to resign at a press conference scheduled for 15:00 today.
Arayik Harutyunyan has served as State Minister since 25 September 2017. Until then, he was the country’s Prime Minister (since 2007).
