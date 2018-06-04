NKR has the decisive voice in the settlement, says Armenia’s FM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that "Nagorno-Karabakh has the decisive voice in the conflict settlement”.

“That decisive voice is news to no one, because, after all, the conflict is defined by the OSCE Minsk co-chairs themselves as “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”. Karabakh is a definite unit, so to say, with its territory, population, institutions and state governance system. It is a unit that is hard to ignore,” Mnatsakanyan told in the interview to Azatutyun TV when asked if Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) could potentially return to the negotiations.

According to the minister, measures have been taken to promote that return.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan had a meeting with Russian President Putin, while I had phone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister, Minsk Group co-chairs and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State. I also received French Foreign Minister and an official with the U.S. State Department. On June 7 I will meet with Russian Foreign Minister during my working visit to Moscow,” added Mnatsakanyan.

He reminded that Nagorno-Karabakh signed the ceasefire agreement as a full party to the conflict.