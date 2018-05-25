690 views

Armenia urges to put in place investigation mechanisms for ceasefire violations


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and Artsakh support introduction of mechanisms that allow investigating violations of ceasefire, Armenian Envoy to the UN Mher Margaryan said ad the UN debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

Margaryan has also stressed the importance of expanding monitoring capacities of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office.

 

According to the envoy, it will enable the international community to reveal the party guilty of ceasefire violations and deaths.

 

Margaryan has condemned the cases of violation of the international humanitarian law, touching on the fact that the safety of civilians in borderline communities of Armenia and Artsakh is regularly jeopardized by Azerbaijan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | May 24, 2018 17:44
Armenia urges to put in place investigation mechanisms for ceasefire violations

Politics | May 24, 2018 17:26
Armenian PM and Catholicos talk church-state relations

Politics | May 24, 2018 17:23
Armenian PM attaches importance to snap elections
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe