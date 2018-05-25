Armenia urges to put in place investigation mechanisms for ceasefire violations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and Artsakh support introduction of mechanisms that allow investigating violations of ceasefire, Armenian Envoy to the UN Mher Margaryan said ad the UN debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

Margaryan has also stressed the importance of expanding monitoring capacities of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office.

According to the envoy, it will enable the international community to reveal the party guilty of ceasefire violations and deaths.

Margaryan has condemned the cases of violation of the international humanitarian law, touching on the fact that the safety of civilians in borderline communities of Armenia and Artsakh is regularly jeopardized by Azerbaijan.