Ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan visit Stepanakert “cleansed” of Armenians


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan travel to Stepanakert and Shushi.

The diplomats are accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, who briefed the guests on “the historical roots of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the war crimes committed by Armenia in the occupied territories.”

 

Azerbaijani media do not report which countries’ ambassadors are visiting Stepanakert and Shushi.

