Zakharova: France seeks to undermine Russian-Armenian relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that “the EU countries consider the South Caucasus as another front of global hybrid war.”

According to TASS, Zakharova noted that European observers do not bring any stability to the region, but “create new dividing lines, new hotbeds of tension, new problems.”

“Is this mission of France and the European Union in the interests of the Armenian people, or to put it plainly - NATO? They do not and will not get anything constructive, positive or beneficial from it. Because no one has received anything good from NATO,” Maria Zakharova said.

“By dragging Armenia into the orbit of the collective West with vague and, as always, deceptive prospects, France seeks to undermine centuries-old Russian-Armenian relations,” the Russian diplomat said.