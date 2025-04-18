Zakharova: France seeks to undermine Russian-Armenian relations - Mediamax.am

331 views

Zakharova: France seeks to undermine Russian-Armenian relations


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that “the EU countries consider the South Caucasus as another front of global hybrid war.”

According to TASS, Zakharova noted that European observers do not bring any stability to the region, but “create new dividing lines, new hotbeds of tension, new problems.”

 

“Is this mission of France and the European Union in the interests of the Armenian people, or to put it plainly - NATO? They do not and will not get anything constructive, positive or beneficial from it. Because no one has received anything good from NATO,” Maria Zakharova said.

 

“By dragging Armenia into the orbit of the collective West with vague and, as always, deceptive prospects, France seeks to undermine centuries-old Russian-Armenian relations,” the Russian diplomat said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 18, 2025 10:46
Zakharova: France seeks to undermine Russian-Armenian relations

Foreign Policy | April 18, 2025 10:17
Zakharova says Minsk Group co-chairs mandate “has lost its relevance”

Politics | April 17, 2025 15:59
Pashinyan: Forget about the Armenia-Azerbaijan war
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025