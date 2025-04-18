Zakharova says Minsk Group co-chairs mandate “has lost its relevance”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia believes that the joint proposal of Baku and Yerevan to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Conference institutions for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict would be “optimal.” This was stated by official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.

According to TASS, she noted that after Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan following the results of the EU-led summit in Prague on October 6, 2022 and the cardinal change of the situation in the fall of 2023, “the mandate of the Minsk Group co-chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement has lost its relevance.”

“We believe that the best way to make a relevant decision is a joint proposal of Baku and Yerevan to liquidate the mentioned institutions. For our part, we intend to continue assisting our partners in overcoming the remaining obstacles to the signing of a peace treaty, unblocking transportation, economic communications, delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, and solving humanitarian issues,” Zakharova added.