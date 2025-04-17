Mirzoyan: The peace agenda finds full support in Armenian society

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that “in our peace agreement we establish a bilateral mechanism, a commission to oversee the implementation of the agreement, to handle all possible hardships, turbulences, which definitely will occur.”

“But we establish a mechanism to manage this process. So, again, the expectation that all possible questions should be answered before the peace agreement is signed, I would say, is not fair and is not realistic.

There is no single peace agreement in the world that addresses all possible issues. If the two societies, any two societies, have the history of enmity, history of hostilities, they cannot solve everything by one document,” Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Turkish media during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

He noted that “there is an idea to sign the peace agreement on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“Obviously, and Turkey’s public position is that we are doing very well. This is my interpretation. My overall impression is that Turkey’s position is the following: yes, we are doing very well on our bilateral track, we have the intention to fully normalize Armenian-Turkish relations, but we cannot do it completely before the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization is completely implemented.

My personal perception is that if we start with the other end, if we succeed to fully normalize Armenian-Turkish relations, that will definitely have its positive impact on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian foreign minister emphasized that there were several facilitators, moderators, like the Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union:

“But the history of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations shows that when we had bilateral negotiations, those negotiations were the most successful. So, probably, we can have the engagement of all the countries that are interested in peace in the South Caucasus, in peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in some way. But when it comes to concrete negotiations, when we are left alone, the two countries alone in the room, we easily exchange thoughts. We don’t need any other facilitation.”

According to Ararat Mirzoyan, “the peace agenda of the Armenian government and Prime Minister Pashinyan finds full support in Armenian society:”

“In general, we have the support of the majority of the Armenian society. But nothing is unlimited in this world, and things may change of course. It is obvious that if we have results in normalization, if we, for instance, sign a peace treaty, open the communication infrastructure, people start, restart trade, people start interactions, humanitarian issues are being addressed, etc. It will make the development of neighborly relations natural, normal, and the reverse to the era of hostilities would become less and less tangible, less and less realistic.

The same I can say for the case of our normalization with Turkey. We have already done several joint things. If we open the border, if we start implementing joint energy projects, if the direct trade increases that will change the mood. We do have this window of opportunity.”

According to the Foreign Minister, “moving forward needs a little bit more courage, a little bit more understanding, and a little bit more focus and belief in the future.”

“History is history, memory is memory. It could be very hard to forget the ancestors and forget the history. But one thing is paying tribute to the past, to history. And a completely different thing is living in history. It is very easy to remain in the past. We prefer the future. We jointly should do that. You know, I cannot do it alone. My Turkish counterpart cannot do it alone. No one can do it alone. But together, we can remember history, but we can move forward and build a better future. It is a matter of choice, what are we choosing?” Mirzoyan concluded.