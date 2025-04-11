Armenian, Azerbaijani and Georgian FMs to hold discussion in Antalya

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 12, a discussion will be held within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It will be titled “Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus.”

The discussion will also be attended by Nigar Göksel, Turkey Director of the International Crisis Group.

The discussion paper states:

“The South Caucasus faces a historic opportunity for stability following recent developments, including the advancements in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia. These efforts, combined with Georgia’s increasing role in regional cooperation, present significant prospects for the region’s future.”