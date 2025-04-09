Armenian Foreign Ministry confirms Mirzoyan’s participation in Antalya forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 11-12, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The Foreign Ministry reported that within the framework of the working visit of the minister, bilateral meetings are also scheduled.
Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in 2024 and 2022.
The forum will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, and Envoy for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.
