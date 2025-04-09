Ararat Mirzoyan listed among participants of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held in Turkey from April 11 to 13.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is included in the list of participants of the forum. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has not yet provided information about the minister’s participation in the forum.
The list also includes Ruben Rubinyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and special envoy for the normalization of relations with Turkey.
Mediamax notes that Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in 2024 and 2022.
The forum will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, and Envoy for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.