Ararat Mirzoyan listed among participants of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held in Turkey from April 11 to 13.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is included in the list of participants of the forum. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has not yet provided information about the minister’s participation in the forum.

The list also includes Ruben Rubinyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and special envoy for the normalization of relations with Turkey.

Mediamax notes that Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in 2024 and 2022.

The forum will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, and Envoy for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.