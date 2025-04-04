Armenia appoints new permanent representative to the UN

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By decree of Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Paruyr Hovhannisyan has been appointed Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations (residence in New York).
The decree was based on a proposal by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Today, Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree dismissing Paruyr Hovhannisyan from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Hovhannisyan served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs since November 9, 2021. Prior to that, he held the position of the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.