Armenia appoints new permanent representative to the UN

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By decree of Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Paruyr Hovhannisyan has been appointed Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations (residence in New York).

The decree was based on a proposal by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Today, Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree dismissing Paruyr Hovhannisyan from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Hovhannisyan served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs since November 9, 2021. Prior to that, he held the position of the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe.