“Turkey-Russia cooperation key to solving regional problems”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a “comprehensive telephone conversation” today, the Kremlin press service reported.

The news release reads, in particular:

“The interlocutors discussed current issues on further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish cooperation in various fields, including promotion of strategic projects in the energy sector. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in bilateral relations and the growth of mutual trade.

The Russian President shared his assessment of the progress in the dialogue with the United States on finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict and normalizing Russian-American relations. The constructive nature of the contacts held at the highest and other levels was noted.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the US-Russian dialogue and the readiness of the Turkish side to promote the Black Sea Deal.

When discussing the current situation in Syria, the leaders emphasized the importance of ensuring the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the need to provide all possible assistance to its authorities and people in order to strengthen internal political stability, respect for the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic and religious communities.”

The Turkish leader’s administration said in a news release, as cited by TASS:

“The parties discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues. President Erdogan said that cooperation between Turkey and Russia is key to resolving regional issues and that Turkey is closely following the process launched to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and that it is ready to provide any support, including the organization of peace talks, to ensure a just and lasting peace.”