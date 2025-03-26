Armenian FM: “We are moving forward to engage with the new American administration”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "We are maintaining contact with the American administration to see what can be done in the South Caucasus to achieve lasting peace.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that the minister said this in an interview with the Brazilian Correio Braziliense.

“A few months ago, we signed a very important document with the U.S., a Strategic Partnership Charter. It elevates our relations with the U.S. We are moving forward with efforts to engage with the new American administration. We have had several meetings and interactions with our American colleagues. We see interest in peace in the South Caucasus. President Trump and his team have spoken about peace in the world. For us, who are very interested in peace, this sounds encouraging,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.