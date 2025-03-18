Bayramov says “revanchist tendencies in Armenia - the most serious obstacle to normalization”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that “revanchist tendencies in Armenia are the most serious obstacle to the normalization of its relations with Azerbaijan.”

This is stated in Bayramov’s article “Model of Independent and Sovereign Foreign Policy of Azerbaijan” published in the analytical information journal of Milli Majlis, Trend reports.

“Despite the progress in bilateral negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ongoing revanchist tendencies in Armenia, the lack of political will to amend the provisions of the constitution and other legal acts containing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia’s rapid militarization with direct support from external forces, continue to be the most serious obstacle to the finalization of the normalization process,” Bayramov said in the article.