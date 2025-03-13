Aliyev accuses the EU of trying to “sneak into Azerbaijan” through Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused the European Union of trying to "sneak into” Azerbaijan through Armenia.

According to Azerbaijani media, speaking at the opening of the Global Baku Forum today, Aliyev, in particular, said that the EU monitoring mission operating in Armenia “is essentially the EU’s reconnaissance mission.”

“They stand day and night on our borders like spies looking for convenient loopholes to get to us. We have enough intelligence data at our disposal,” Ilham Aliyev added.