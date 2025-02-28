Armenian government receives reports of use of prohibited measures against Armenians in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a statement regarding the Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and other detainees held in Azerbaijan.

The statement reads:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia continues to draw the attention of the international community, particularly of partners interested in peace in the region and valuing humanitarian principles, to the issue of the release of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detained individuals held in Azerbaijan. It also highlights the staged trials against some of them, which are being conducted with gross procedural violations and clear signs of torture.

There is deep concern over the publications of photos and videos from the “trials” of 23 Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees, as well as the alarming reports from their lawyers regarding coercion, torture and the evident deterioration of their health, including that of Ruben Vardanyan, who is currently on a hunger strike.

This pattern of conduct is further substantiated by the concerns expressed by the UN Committee Against Torture, the documented cases of torture of Armenian prisoners of war reported by the Human Rights Watch and other organizations, as well as Azerbaijan’s persistent evasion of coordinated cooperation with international bodies, including the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The Government of Armenia continues to receive reports of the use of prohibited measures against Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.

Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees are being unlawfully held in Azerbaijan in blatant disregard of its commitments and international obligations. Their detention and persecution constitute a gross violation of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights. A mere listing of the relevant international multilateral documents includes the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, The Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Geneva Convention IV (1949) and European Convention on Human Rights.”