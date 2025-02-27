Trump administration to cut 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts - Mediamax.am

461 views

Trump administration to cut 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Trump administration said it is eliminating more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s foreign aid contracts.

This is stated in the memos, obtained by The Associated Press.

 

It is spoken about a total of $‌60 billion in overall U.S. assistance around the world.

 

The memo said officials were “clearing significant waste stemming from decades of institutional drift.”

 

It is noted that more changes are planned in how “to use taxpayer dollars wisely to advance American interests.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 27, 2025 11:43
Açemoglu does not rule out that “Putin has made a deal with Azerbaijan”

Foreign Policy | February 27, 2025 09:20
Fidan: Europe is facing a security crisis

Foreign Policy | February 27, 2025 09:11
Trump administration to cut 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025