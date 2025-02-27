Trump administration to cut 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Trump administration said it is eliminating more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s foreign aid contracts.

This is stated in the memos, obtained by The Associated Press.

It is spoken about a total of $‌60 billion in overall U.S. assistance around the world.

The memo said officials were “clearing significant waste stemming from decades of institutional drift.”

It is noted that more changes are planned in how “to use taxpayer dollars wisely to advance American interests.”