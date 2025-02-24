Armenian and Iranian FMs meet in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi today in Geneva.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release:

“The ministers discussed issues on the bilateral agenda. The readiness of the two countries to take practical steps toward the continuous development of cooperation was emphasized.

Reference was also made to the possibilities of cooperation in various formats.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Seyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on regional developments. They touched upon efforts aimed at ensuring stability and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The meeting touched upon the issues of unblocking regional economic and transport communications, based on unconditional respect for the fundamental principles of international law.