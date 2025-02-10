Russia is against signing “hasty documents” by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia is against signing “any hasty documents” by Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper:

“We support Armenian and Azerbaijani sides in working out a peace treaty that ensures sustainable, long-term settlement of relations, rather than laying a “mine” for future generations. Naturally, we are always ready to assist in advancing this process and we are against the conclusion of hasty documents, as the West insists, in its eagerness to push Armenia and Azerbaijan into signing a peace treaty on any Western platform as quickly possible. Such rushed, ill-considered and insufficiently verified decisions may lead not to lasting peace, but, on the contrary, sow the seeds of future confrontation - an outcome we consider highly undesirable for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus, and Russia.

Unfortunately, the work of the trilateral group headed by the deputy chairmen of the governments of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on unblocking transportation routes and restoring economic ties has now been frozen. Of course, we call on the parties and, first of all, our Armenian friends to return to the work within the framework of this group. The Russian side remains fully prepared to provide the necessary assistance to the parties, if they so wish.”