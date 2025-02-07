Baku reveals “USAID’s special role in anti-Azerbaijani campaign”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said that under the Biden administration, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) “supported world Armenians and anti-Azerbaijani campaign in the world media.”

“Ruben Vardanyan’s invitation to the BBC’s Hard Talk program and the demonstration of their position in the U.S. media were part of anti-Azerbaijani campaigns,” he told Trend news agency.

MP Sevinj Fataliyeva said that “after Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the international circles patronizing Armenia have adopted a biased stance.”

“Among them is the USAID. Until now, the U.S. State Department has demonstrated a biased position toward Azerbaijan, and all these affairs were managed by the network created by Victoria Nuland. Now it is clear that USAID has played a special role in global media campaign against Azerbaijan. For example, Politico and BBC received serious financial support from USAID. It also becomes clear why the BBC supported Ruben Vardanyan and even invited him to the Hard Talk show,” she said.