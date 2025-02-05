Pashinyan: Including the peace agenda among U.S. priorities is important

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “it would be very important to include the agenda of establishing peace in the South Caucasus in the list of priorities of the U.S. political elite.”

The Government’s press office reports that the Prime Minister made these remarks during a reception organized by “Save Armenia” in Washington D.C.

“I believe that democracy in Armenia is irreversible. There is only one tool now that is being used to try to undermine Armenia’s democratic path and that is - war, escalation, and conflict.

This is why we are so focused on this agenda, because we are convinced that peace is very important and pivotal for freedom,” Pashinyan said.