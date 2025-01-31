No Pashinyan-Trump meeting expected in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is not planned as part of his visit to the United States in early February.

“But the visit is very important,” Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference.

It was reported earlier that the Armenian Prime Minister will participate in the annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington and will attend the National Prayer Breakfast.