Georgia welcomes Armenia’s partnership with the EU and US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili expressed hope in Yerevan today that "a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be finalized with mutually acceptable terms.”

“Only such an agreement can serve as a basis for stability in the region. We are ready to cooperate with our neighbors.

When we talk about the challenges to peace and security in this region, we should also mention the challenges coming from Russia, which has annexed parts of Georgia,” Maka Bochorishvili said during a joint briefing with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

She noted that Georgia and Armenia respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Georgia welcomes Armenia’s partnership with the EU and the US. I believe this will be very beneficial for the entire region,” said Maka Bochorishvili.

For his part, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that “Armenia wants not only the demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border, but also the Armenian-Georgian border.”

“We are committed to the peace treaty, the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project, lifting the blockade on transport infrastructure, and the demarcation process,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.