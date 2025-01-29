Georgian Prime Minister to visit Armenia - Mediamax.am

Georgian Prime Minister to visit Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation led by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay a working visit to Armenia on January 30.

Government’s press office reports that during the visit, a private meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze will take place, as well as a regular session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

