Armenian PM to visit the USA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to visit the United States in early February.
Pashinyan’s spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said that the premier will participate in the 5th annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington and attend the National Prayer Breakfast.
The Armenian premier will deliver a speech at the summit.
