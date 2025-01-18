Pezeshkian at the meeting with Putin: “We tried to eliminate all minor mistakes”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks today in the Kremlin with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, who has arrived in Russia on an official visit.

“Your visit today is of special significance because it allows us not only to discuss all areas of our cooperation but we will also sign a fundamental document on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran. We have been working on it for a long time, and I am very pleased that this work has been finalized. This is important because it will give us an opportunity to give additional impetus to nearly every aspect of our cooperation,” Putin said.

According to the Kremlin press service, Masoud Pezeshkian said, in particular:

“I am confident that the signing of our major document will give a great impetus to the development of bilateral relations, and it will be a solid foundation for moving forward.

Ahead of our visit to Moscow, we also reviewed a number of agreements reached between our countries, and there were minor mistakes and delays. We tried to eliminate all these mistakes and delays. I am pleased to say that our ministers and experts are discussing all the issues, I am sure that they will agree on how to advance them. I have done my best to make sure that all the problems that exist on our side have been resolved before today. We believe that our bilateral relations with the Russian Federation are strategically important and comprehensive.”