Pashinyan and Putin hold a telephone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a number of issues on the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda during a telephone conversation.
“The interlocutors discussed the results of Armenia’s presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union and upcoming activities,” the Armenian government’s press office said in a news release.
