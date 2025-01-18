Pashinyan and Putin hold a telephone conversation - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan and Putin hold a telephone conversation


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a number of issues on the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda during a telephone conversation.

“The interlocutors discussed the results of Armenia’s presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union and upcoming activities,” the Armenian government’s press office said in a news release.

Comments

