Russian ambassador summoned to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press office reports that the reason for summoning the ambassador was the “artificially generated statements against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia” made during January 12, 2025 “Weekly News” program aired on the Russian state TV channel.
The corresponding note of protest was handed to the ambassador during the meeting.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.