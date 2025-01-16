Russian ambassador summoned to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press office reports that the reason for summoning the ambassador was the “artificially generated statements against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia” made during January 12, 2025 “Weekly News” program aired on the Russian state TV channel.

The corresponding note of protest was handed to the ambassador during the meeting.