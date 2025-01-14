Peskov comments on the upcoming signing of Armenia-US document

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said today that it is Yerevan’s sovereign right to develop strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States.

“It is absolutely the sovereign right of our Armenian friends. It is Armenia’s sovereign right to develop relations along all azimuths. We still proceed from the main point: we have our own bilateral relations with Armenia, we value these relations, we intend to develop them further,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Dmitry Peskov noted that the cooperation within the framework of integration processes, including the EAEU, is also very important for Moscow. “All this together is a cooperation that yields significant dividends for Armenia and its people. This is what we proceed from,” he said.

Today in Washington Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sign a document on strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States.