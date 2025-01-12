EU proposes to keep its observers in Armenia for another 2 years

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has proposed extending the deployment of the European Union Civilian Mission (EUMA) on the Armenian border with Azerbaijan for two years.

RFE/RL has learnt about it from the press office of the High Representative.

They noted that the EU member states welcomed the proposal. The relevant decision of the EU Council is expected in the coming days.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has long expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of the EU’s civilian mission in Armenia and was accusing former and current EU leaders.

EUMA has been deployed in Armenia since February 2023 with 100 observers. In December 2023, the EU foreign ministers decided to expand the mission to 209 observers. Later, a representative from Canada also joined the mission, in response, official representatives of Moscow and Baku announced that EUMA was “turning into a NATO mission.”