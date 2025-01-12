Office of Armenian PM: Iran supports “Crossroads of Peace” project

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, that “an unbreakable guarantee exists in the relations between the two countries - Armenia and Iran are bound by natural interests.”

The government’s press office reports that during the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the government’s interest in consistently developing and expanding bilateral cooperation in all directions.

“Ali Akbar Ahmadian emphasized that the rich civilizational past between Armenia and Iran and the warm contacts between the two peoples inspire confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and deepen.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the dynamic development of bilateral relations and expressed confidence that the two countries have new opportunities for cooperation, including in sectors of technology, industry, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, road construction and others.

In the context of unblocking regional transport routes, the sides referred to the Armenian government’s “Crossroads of Peace” project. Ali Akbar Ahmadian noted that Iran supports the implementation of the project, based on the principles enshrined in it,” the news release issued by the government’s press office reads.