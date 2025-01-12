Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council visits Armenia - Mediamax.am

1674 views

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council visits Armenia


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in Armenia on January 8.

This was reported by the Armenian Security Council. No information about the agenda of the visit is available.

 

Mediamax notes that Ali Akbar Ahmadian is a military who held various positions in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for many years. In particular, he headed the Corps’ Strategic Center.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Time Captured | January 11, 2025 09:55
Week in Photos: Frozen Monuments, Wildfires in LA, and Farewell to Carter

Foreign Policy | January 10, 2025 15:46
EU proposes to keep its observers in Armenia for another 2 years

Region | January 10, 2025 14:47
Hakan Fidan: Hopefully sustainable peace will be established between Armenia and Azerbaijan this year
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025