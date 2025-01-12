Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council visits Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in Armenia on January 8.
This was reported by the Armenian Security Council. No information about the agenda of the visit is available.
Mediamax notes that Ali Akbar Ahmadian is a military who held various positions in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for many years. In particular, he headed the Corps’ Strategic Center.
