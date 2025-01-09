Armenia ready to deepen relations with Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Iran Grigor Hakobyan presented today his credentials to the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports that during the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the agenda of Armenia-Iran relations, highlighting the importance of the further development and deepening of cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.

Grigor Hakobyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian government to deepen relations with fraternal Iran in all directions.