No meeting between Pashinyan and Putin planned in St. Petersburg

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that a separate meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is not planned within the framework of the informal CIS summit to be held in St. Petersburg on December 25-26.

“Separate meeting is not planned, but the leaders of the two countries will have the opportunity to communicate if necessary,” Dmitry Peskov said.--