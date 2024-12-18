Aliyev says “Armenia’s patrons in the USA” did not heed to his words

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “the weapon that Macron’s government is supplying to Armenia poses a practical threat to Azerbaijan.”

Trend reports that Aliyev said this in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya agency.

“Since our border with Armenia is more than a thousand kilometers long, many settlements are close to the border and former refugees are returning to most of these settlements. We certainly cannot be mere bystanders to this process. And we have repeatedly informed Armenia and its patrons in the U.S. State Department that this must end. But, unfortunately, we were not heard, the process of arming Armenia is proceeding by leaps and bounds,” Aliyev stated.