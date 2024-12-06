Armenia and Turkey assess tech requirements for the Gyumri-Kars railway border crossing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "establishment of diplomatic relations and opening of the borders between Armenia and Turkey can be another important contribution to peace and stability in the region.”

“To this end, we continue the dialogue with our Turkish counterparts and take some practical steps which include joint assessment of the bridge between Armenia and Turkey as well as the technical requirements for the border crossing by the Gyumri-Kars railway.

Once the agreements are implemented, they will have positive impact on the people of the region and beyond,” Ararat Mirzoyan said, speaking at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Valetta.