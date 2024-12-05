The US to impose additional sanctions against Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In addition to continuing previously announced comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation, "the United States is now preparing to use the tools at our disposal, including additional sanctions.”

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said about this in a statement.

“The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures.

We call on Georgian Dream to cease its repressive tactics, including its use of arbitrary detention and physical violence, to attempt to silence its critics. We are particularly concerned by reports of serious injuries sustained by people at the hands of law enforcement.

Those detained for exercising their human rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be released immediately, and officials responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held fully accountable.

The United States stands in solidarity with the Georgian people and their democratic aspirations. Those who undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia – including those who suppress Georgian citizens’ right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression – will be held to account,” Blinken’s statement reads.