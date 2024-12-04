“CSTO’s obligations towards Armenia remain in force” - Mediamax.am

“CSTO’s obligations towards Armenia remain in force”


Yerevan. /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov expressed hope that Armenia will continue its work in the organization.

According to TASS, Tasmagambetov said at a press conference:

 

“We proceed from the fact that Armenia is our ally and all our obligations towards Armenia remain in force. Armenia can return to full participation in the work of the organization at any time. There are no objections or obstacles on the part of the CSTO members.”

