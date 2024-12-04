Putin and Pezeshkian discuss situation in Syria, no talk with Erdogan planned

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The key topic of the telephone conversation between Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian was the crisis in Syria.

“The large-scale aggression by terrorist groups is aimed at undermining the political and socioeconomic stability of the Syrian state,” the Kremlin said in a news release.

Putin and Pezeshkian expressed “unconditional support for the efforts of Syria’s legitimate authorities to restore constitutional order and maintain the country’s territorial integrity.” They also emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts within the framework of the Astana Format with the involvement of Turkey.

TASS reports that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the events unfolding in Syria is not yet planned.